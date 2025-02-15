German television have been filming a series on the island based on the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann. Entitled ‘Lilly's Disappearance’ it will be broadcast on German television later this month.

Unconnected to the two-part TV series, there two alleged sightings of Madeilene McCann on the island in Cala d´Or in 2008. A British couple on holiday in Cala d´Or said that they had seen a little girl resembling Madeleine on the beach on two occasions. The child was accompanied by two women, who had dark complexions unlike Madeleine. They told police at the time that they had seen the child and two women on two occasions.

When the Bulletin published this report in 2022 another British family contacted us stating: "We visited in 2008 with the family as I had my 50th birthday there. This was my mother’s last visit to Cala d'Or as she was nearly 80 years old. One of the things that stood out though was she told her us she had seen Madeleine on the Cala Gran beach, on two occasions during our stay, sitting in a pushchair with what appeared to be a wig on. At the time we dismissed her remark but now we do wonder."

The German TV series, on the ZDF channel has been filmed at numerous locations on the island including Port de Sóller, Port de Valldemossa, Cala Sant Vicente, Selva and parts of Palma. The plot is similar to the disappearance on Maddie.

According to a report in our sister newspaper Mallorca Magazin: the holiday paradise turns into a nightmare: five-year-old Lillydisappears from the accommodation without a trace. Was she on her way to visit her parents in the tapas bar and got lost? Or was she abducted? A desperate search begins, in which the tabloid journalist Bo Eilers and the artist Peter Maiwald, who lives on the island, also take part.

German television regularly film on the island which is the Number 1 hoiday spot for German tourists.