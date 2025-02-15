The second series of the hugely successful TV series, The Night Manager, starring Tom Hiddleston is being filmed in Spain but without Mallorca (so far).

A sizeable part of the first series was filmed on the island at various locations including Pollensa, Soller, Palma and Cala Deya. Villain Richard Roper, played by Hugh Laurie, actually lived in the La Fortalesa estate in Puerto Pollensa. Plenty of filming took place there which has since been sold by its former British owner.

So far filming on the second series has been taking place in the Canary Islands and Barcelona. But no Mallorca. It had been hoped that a second series would mean a second starring role for the island. A famous restaurant in the Canary Islands has been used during the filming.

The Night Manager was nominated for thirty-six awards and won eleven, including two Primetime Emmy Awards (for director Bier and music composer Victor Reyes).

There's no confirmed release date for The Night Manager season 2 but filming is well under way at a number of venues. It should be released later this year.