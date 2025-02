A tanker with 6,000 litres of fuel overturned on the MA-19 motorway in Palma shortly before 8am on Saturday. It was twenty past one before traffic was fully restored following the spill.

The accident is believed to have been caused by a fault with the tanker's rear wheels. Whatever the reason, fire and rescue immediately assessed that it would take several hours to remove the vehicle and clear the road. Fortunately, only around 100 litres of fuel spilled out. This was sprayed with foam.

With the MA-19 closed, other roads were badly affected. There were massive jams, and some drivers ended up getting out of their cars because they were completely trapped.

Can Pastilla, Coll d'en Rabassa and El Molinar were areas where the traffic chaos was its greatest.