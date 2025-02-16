On Saturday, members of the Menys Turisme, Més Vida platform met at the Escola Rural del Puig d'Alanar in Manacor. An educational centre in the countryside not far from Calas de Mallorca was the location for Less Tourism, More Life to discuss protest actions for the coming months. The platform was central to demonstrations last year, and some fifty or so people gathered in Manacor to plan for 2025 under a general theme of 'regroup, double the effort'.

The day started with a discussion about housing. While the protests in 2024 were styled as being anti-tourism, it was wrong to characterise them as having been against tourism per se. They had to do with the issues that have arisen because of overtourism, housing being one of them. The first large protest last year, which was in May, was as much about housing as it was tourism.

For 2025, housing will be one of the three key themes of the actions being planned. The others will be job insecurity and the general notion of 'limits' in the Balearic political agenda, be these, for example, environmental or to do with transport.

Margalida Ramis of the environmentalists GOB explained that these themes are central to "strengthening the narrative we want to generate". Local groups linked to the Menys Turisme, Més Vida movement will, she said, be reactivated before the start of the peak tourism season. Jaume Pujol observed that after "the great mobilisation in July", the activity of local groups declined. It is therefore time to prepare new actions for the coming season.

He added: "Beyond organising ourselves and having clear objectives regarding the actions we must take, we must also have a clear political discourse to address tourism criticism from different angles."