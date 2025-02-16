On Saturday, members of the Menys Turisme, Més Vida platform met at the Escola Rural del Puig d'Alanar in Manacor. An educational centre in the countryside not far from Calas de Mallorca was the location for Less Tourism, More Life to discuss protest actions for the coming months. The platform was central to demonstrations last year, and some fifty or so people gathered in Manacor to plan for 2025 under a general theme of 'regroup, double the effort'.
Mallorca tourism protesters plan to "double the effort"
