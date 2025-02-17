It was reveled last week that the tourism sector in the Balearics is looking for more than 100,000 workers, the hiring pattern expected to be similar to last year. In February 2024, 65,777 people were working in the hospitality sector. In July this figure reached 177,957, according to official Balearic Government figures.

And the Mallorca Hotel Federation ha admitted that there are problems finding workers. There is an increasing need for more qualified employees, especially in new technologies. “We are not only looking for waiters or receptionists,” federation sources said. Now, traditionally, or rather pre-Brexit, thousands of young Britons would spend the summer seasons working in holiday destinations like Mallorca and the rest of the Balearics, the same applied to the winter ski seasons, however, since the UK left the EU, seasonal working for Britons has come to a halt and the tourist industry and all the related businesses dependent on tourism has been finding gradually harder to find staff in all fields, especially young people.

However, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he is not planning on reviving the Youth Mobility Scheme at an EU level, it does appear that the UK and Spain are considering striking their own deal. Keir Starmer has discussed the possibility of a youth mobility scheme with the Spanish prime minister, according to reports.

The Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez is said to have put the proposal to Starmer in a private meeting. Recent years have seen growing calls for a scheme that would allow young people to live, study or work in the EU for a limited period and Starmer did not reject the idea telling Sánchez he would consider it.

In the UK travel body ABTA is continuing to lobby for expansion of the Youth Mobility Scheme. Mark Tanzer, the Chief Executive, said this week: “It’s been another busy few weeks for our Public Affairs team as momentum builds among MPs and Peers regarding the possibility to expand the Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS) to European countries. We have continued our efforts to engage with political stakeholders, urging the government to expand the Scheme between the UK and the EU to help travel businesses address skills and labour shortages.

“It is clear that the UK’s departure from the EU has created new barriers for UK travel businesses providing holidays in Europe, not least of which is restricted staff mobility – the ability of UK travel businesses to hire UK nationals to work in the EU and support the delivery of holidays to UK travellers.

“Ahead of introducing his Bill to expand the YMS to EU countries earlier this month, James MacCleary MP engaged with ABTA and reviewed data and member case studies provided by our Public Affairs team. In his speech, he highlighted our findings that the number of UK nationals in temporary roles within the tourism sector across Europe has declined significantly – by 69% – since the UK’s departure from the EU. He also addressed how post-Brexit mobility restrictions have negatively impacted UK travel businesses.

“Parliamentary debates on this topic also took place this week. Our Public Affairs team shared data and raised members’ concerns about UK-EU mobility restrictions with MPs ahead of the Westminster Hall debate in the House of Commons, where MPs emphasised the importance of youth mobility for both businesses’ ability to recruit staff and improving opportunities for young people.

“Parliamentary debates provide an opportunity for MPs and Peers to question the government on its plans for UK-EU youth mobility and we always want to ensure they’re equipped with the latest insights and information to represent our members’ interests effectively. Attracting talent to our industry is paramount and the sharp decline in temporary tourism roles across Europe is something our team here at ABTA is focused on. We’re regularly promoting the benefits of the international travel sector to politicians, highlighting our sector’s contribution to the UK economy and what it needs to thrive, and promoting the industry as a great place to work in order to support staff retention and recruitment.”