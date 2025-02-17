The newly established Association of Charter Companies of the Balearic Islands (AECIB), which was formally constituted last week, has submitted objections to a proposal from the Directorate-General for Merchant Shipping. The proposal seeks to allow the temporary rental of private boats for commercial use while simultaneously prohibiting the rental of unlicensed vessels from 2026 onwards.

AECIB argues this measure would worsen overcrowding in Balearic waters. The association requests that, if approved, the regulation should only apply in regions where local laws don't prohibit such activities.

One of AECIB’s main objectives is to enhance safety and professionalism within the sector. In this regard, it proposes strengthening the regulations governing the rental of small boats up to 5 metres in length with 15 HP engines, which can currently be rented without any certification. The association suggests that these businesses should be overseen by an operations manager with professional training and that boats should be equipped with geolocation systems and propeller guards to reduce accidents. “The customer who rents a boat is not to blame for an accident but rather the victim of poor management,” says AECIB President Pedro Francisco Gil.

Another key point in AECIB’s objections is the safety of jet ski use. The association calls for a reduction in the number of jet skis supervised by each instructor from four to two to improve response times in the event of incidents. Additionally, it demands that instructors receive training in safety and first aid and calls for a ban on the use of jet skis in protected areas, such as nature parks and marine reserves, to prevent ecological damage.

The association warns that uncontrolled growth in commercial vessels without proper planning could threaten sector sustainability and strain port management resources. They're emphasising the importance of clearly defining charter company requirements to prevent unqualified operators from entering the market.

As a member of the Balearic Business Associations Confederation (CAEB), AECIB has already attracted 15 member companies. Their primary objectives include fighting illegal operations, advancing legislative improvements, enhancing professional training, promoting sustainability, and establishing a quality certification system. "We're committed to protecting the quality, professionalism and sustainability of a nautical sector that's vital to the Balearic economy," Gil affirms.