First thing this Monday morning a company which specialises in handling squatting problems surrounded the Neptuno II holiday apartment block on the Bellevue complex in Puerto Alcudia in order to open talks so that the estimated 50 squatters in the block leave the establishment, managed by the BlueBay hotel chain, in a peaceful manner.

Employees of the company responsible for evicting squatters, which has been hired by the owners, gathered at the main entrance of Neptuno II, preventing access to the squatters, whose numbers have grown in recent weeks, although many of them claim to have been living in the various apartments for months.

The presence of the squatters has caught the attention of residents in the area, despite the fact that they have been installed in a block that has been closed since the pandemic and is awaiting extensive renovation. Many of the squatters have installed padlocks and locks on their apartments which, on Monday, were cordoned off by the company charged with the eviction.

The squatters of Neptuno II have been asked to leave the building peacefully and quickly in order to resolve the crisis just a few weeks before the opening of the Bellevue complex. A group of 46 German tourists who were due to have stayed at the Club Bellevue in Puerto Alcudia have cancelled their reservations. It is said that this is because one of the buildings at the complex has been occupied by squatters.

This group was scheduled to travel by ferry from Barcelona to Mallorca on April 6, having booked a package with an agency for five nights. Not only have they cancelled the Bellevue booking, they have changed their plans and will not be travelling to Mallorca at all. They have opted to go elsewhere.

Hoteliers in Mallorca have expressed their “maximum concern” about cases of squatters in tourist establishments, Bellevue being the third. The Sol y Mar Aparthotel in Cala Bona, where the situation was resolved quite quickly, and apartments in Cala d’Or, where there have been squatters for some years, have been the others. The Cala d’Or case differs from the other two as it is not and has not been active.