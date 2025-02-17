The Osborne Bull, the only one in Mallorca, situated between Algaida and Montuïri, has become a symbol for advocating various causes in recent years. Once a mere advertising tool, the bull has increasingly been used as a platform for political and social messages, reflecting the growing concerns of local communities.

In this case, the bull has been used to voice opposition to the overcrowding of the island and the ongoing housing crisis in Mallorca. On Monday, the bull was found with graffiti that read: 'Rich foreign property buyers go to hell'. The message serves as a direct protest against foreign investors who are seen as contributing the island's housing problems.

The slogan has sparked significant attention, with some social groups, like SOS Residents, applauding the message. The group expressed their support on social media, applauding the use of the bull as a platform for their stance against the island’s gentrification.

The graffiti has been well-received by many, with hundreds of comments in support and over a thousand likes. But others expressed their frustration, with one person commenting, "And who is selling these houses to them?" and another adding, "Greedy Mallorcan sellers, you could also go to hell!"

This isn't the first time the Osborne Bull has been subject to such messages; it has previously displayed the colours of the LGTBI+ flag, the Palestinian flag, been painted entirely black, and even adorned with the colours of spring. Despite the varying messages, these acts of graffiti have managed to capture public attention every time.

Historically, the Osborne Bulls were a common sight on roads throughout Spain. In Mallorca, there were two of them, originally used to advertise Coñac Veterano, a product by the Osborne company. These bulls are massive, standing nearly 14 metres tall and covered in around 50 kilograms of paint. They became an iconic feature of Spanish landscapes, representing both a marketing tool and cultural symbol.

Today, only around 88 of these bulls remain scattered across the country, but the one on Mallorca's busiest roads continues to hold significant advertising value. While its role as a marketing symbol remains, its use as a platform for social commentary has also cemented its place in local debates about tourism, housing, and cultural identity on the island.