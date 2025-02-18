In a remarkable rescue operation off Puerto Soller, a 40-kilogram female loggerhead sea turtle was saved after showing signs of severe respiratory distress. The turtle, later named 'Fipi', was spotted approximately two miles from the port during a routine boat engine test.

Marine biologist and oceanographer Gádor Muntaner, alongside paragliding pilot César Canudas, observed the turtle repeatedly opening its mouth and struggling to submerge. In an unusual display of behaviour, the distressed creature approached their vessel, appearing to seek help.

Following proper protocol, the rescuers immediately contacted emergency services (112), who coordinated with Palma Aquarium specialists to arrange collection at Puerto Soller. The turtle was carefully transferred from the water to their vessel and transported to shore.

"Always alerting 112 is the established protocol when encountering marine turtles in distress," emphasised Muntaner. "This should be done before taking any independent action." The turtle's significant size identified it as an adult specimen, later confirmed to be a mature female weighing 40 kilograms.

Palma Aquarium's specialist team has taken custody of the turtle to conduct necessary examinations and determine the cause of its respiratory difficulties. The facility's dedicated marine rehabilitation unit will oversee the turtle's treatment and recovery, with the ultimate goal of releasing it back into its natural habitat.

Loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta caretta) are protected species in the Mediterranean, facing various threats including plastic pollution, fishing gear entanglement, and boat strikes. This rescue highlights the importance of established protocols and professional intervention in marine wildlife emergencies.

The Mediterranean hosts several marine turtle species, with the loggerhead being the most common. These creatures can weigh up to 180 kg and play a crucial role in maintaining marine ecosystem balance. Similar rescue operations have been successful in the past, with many rehabilitated turtles successfully returning to their natural habitat.