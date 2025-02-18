The iconic Osborne Bull, a prominent Spanish cultural landmark located on the Son Munar estate in Algaida, was targeted on Monday by vandals who spray-painted anti-tourist messages on the structure. The incident has sparked strong condemnation from local political representatives and reignited debates about tourism impact on the Balearic Islands.

Miguel Martínez, a Vox party councillor at Algaida town hall, expressed his "deep rejection" of what he described as an "act of vandalism" against the renowned cultural symbol. The graffiti, which read "Foreign buyers, go to hell," appears to be the latest in a series of attacks targeting tourist-related landmarks on the island.

The Vox municipal group has announced they will present a motion in the next council meeting to officially condemn these repeated acts of vandalism and defend the bull's value as cultural heritage. Martínez attributed these incidents to what he called "the inaction of left-wing governments" in both the Mallorca Council and the Balearic Government.

The Osborne Bull, originally created as an advertising billboard in 1956, has evolved to become one of Spain's most recognisable cultural symbols. These large black silhouetted bull figures, standing approximately 14 metres tall, are protected as cultural heritage in many Spanish regions. The bull in Algaida represents one of the few remaining examples in the Balearic Islands.

This incident reflects growing tensions surrounding tourism and foreign property investment in Mallorca. The island has experienced significant pressure from international buyers and mass tourism, leading to concerns about housing affordability and environmental impact among local residents.