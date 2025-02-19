Meghan Markle has placed a small Mallorca town at the centre of an international royal row after it appeared that her new logo is similar to the centuries old coat of arms of the town of Porreras. It was claimed that the Duchess of Sussex could have copyright issues.

The new logo came as the Duchess of Sussex launched her new brand, As Ever, with a logo which appears more Porreras than Los Angeles! Both have a palm tree and two birds.

Porreras council is said to be pondering what action to take but the story caused a storm online with royal watchers underlining how similar the two are with some allegedly accusing the Duchess of being a copy cat and demanding that the logo be scrapped..

The story made headline news in Britain with The Sun newspaper splashing the story on its front page. It is probably the first time in its long history that Porreras has made the front page of leading British tabloid!

Meghan Markle has never visited Mallorca (let alonge Porreras!) but her husband, Prince Harry has been a frequent visitor over the years.