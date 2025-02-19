The British-owned Social Club, one of Palma's best-known nightspots, has a new home. It will be beneath the terrace at the Victoria Gran Meliá Hotel, where the premises are currently undergoing renovation work, and so only a short distance from the site the club occupied on the Paseo Marítimo before it was demolished last year.

The Victoria Discotheque operated until 2015. Ten years on, the Social Club will revive another very well-known nightspot. There isn't as yet an opening date; Meliá are also carrying out work on the terrace itself and the pool.

The Social Club had to close because its demolition was planned as part of the redevelopment of the Paseo Marítimo. The company had a concession from the Balearic Ports Authority until 2027. Negotiations for compensation proved fruitless. In the end, the Spanish ministry of transport, ultimately responsible for the Paseo, forced the expropriation.

The re-emergence of the Social Club and the revitalisation of the old disco at the hotel are indicative of the Paseo Marítimo's enduring status as a nightlife centre. A further example of this has been the transformation of the one-time Tito's nightclub into Lío, which opened in August 2023.

The former site of the Social Club was connected by a walkway bridge to the old Mediterráneo Hotel. This bridge is scheduled to be demolished this coming weekend.