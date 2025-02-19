The Mayor of Porreras, Francisca Mora Veny, officially invited Meghan Markle to visit Porreras and see for herself its beauty and obviously its centuries old coat of arms which is proving to be slightly controversial.

The Mayor said that they were not planning any legal action but they would like Meghan´s logo withdrawn because it is so similar to their centuries old coat of arms which has pride of place in the town hall.

"I would like to officially invite her to Porreras and it would be fantastic if she could come during our fiestas. I would also show her the history of our coat of arms and what it means for this area. This whole episode is giving us some great promotion," she said.

Veny went on to say that all residents were proud of their coat of arms and said it was part of the area´s culture and history.

Meghan Markle has never visited Mallorca but thanks to a very unlikely link there is now a possibility (perhaps very slim) that she could come to Porreres. Meanwhile, this small part of the island is basking in all the publicity.