The Mayor of Porreras, Francisca Mora Veny, officially invited Meghan Markle to visit Porreras and see for herself its beauty and obviously its centuries old coat of arms which is proving to be slightly controversial.
Mayor invites Meghan Markle to the town fiestas
Visit our area and see the beauty
Also in News
- Residents furious in Palma NO-GO area
- Fresh French push to make life easier for British second-home owners, and Spain?
- The five key documents Spain may ask you for on arrival
- Squatters at Alcudia's Club Bellevue given an ultimatum to leave
- Meghan in hot water as her new logo is similar to coat of arms of Mallorcan town!
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.