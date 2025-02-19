Meghan Markle seems to have an uncanny way of getting in trouble with the islands. Apart from the latest incident over her new company logo, Meghan Markle, who first visited Ibiza in 2016, and Prince Harry apparently snubbed an invitation from the late Queen in 2019 to spend a family holiday with Archie and jetted off to Ibiza instead while the monarch and the rest of the royal family spent the summer holidays in Balmoral.

The couple apparently went on to do the same in 2022 - returning to Ibiza instead of going to Scotland. Author Tom Bower claimed Harry and Meghan felt Archie was “too young at three months to travel by plane to Scotland”. So, they flew by private jet to the Balearics for a stay that lasted five days.

No images emerged of the couple with Archie, who stayed at a villa well away from the cameras. They travelled with security personnel, and it was reported at the time that local security forces were not needed. Meghan had previously been in Ibiza in August 2016, when she was on holiday with three friends while Harry has often visited Mallorca.

Prince Harry first visited the island with his parents and brother William in the 1980s staying at the Marivent Palace as guests of the Spanish royal family. Then in 2012, he and a group of friends stayed at a villa in Puerto Andratx and a had a great time, they even went to the Pirates Adventure show in Magalluf.

Ironically, Prince William and Kate Middleton stayed with Kate’s uncle in Ibiza in August 2006. Gary Goldsmith is the younger brother of Kate’s mother Carole Middleton and is a millionaire businessman who made his money in recruitment. Goldsmith has lived on Ibiza for many years has been dubbed as the “black sheep” of the Middleton family.