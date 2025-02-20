Up until this week, Porreras´ biggest claim to fame was its apricots and the fact that it was the birth place to a pioneering Mallorcan monk who helped found various missions in California. This week California arrived in the town hundreds of years later led by Meghan Markle, actress and wife of a man formely known as Prince! (Only joking!)

I am sure that the British tabloids will think of a name for the latest "scandal," Coat-of-arms-Gate? Logo-Meg? The story of Meghan Markle appearing to copy the Porreras coat of arms for her own logo has gone around the globe. Now the dust has settled I think everyone agrees that it was an innocent mistake but Meghan will have to change her logo (at some stage).

Meanwhile, Porreras, is basking in the international limelight. The Mayor, Francisca Mora Veny, has been fielding questions and interview requests from many international media outlets. "It all started with a telephone call from The Sun," she said. How many politicians have used that famous sentence over the years. The tabloid splashed the story on its front page; Gotcha Meghan!

For a small agricultural town the publicity will certainly help. Porreras is home to a small number of hotels and who knows, coach trips of American tourists could be heading there to see the coat of arms for themselves. For an island which wants to attract American tourists this latest incident is almost a dream come true.

What struck me is how Mallorca always manages to get involved in a big international story. While I suspect that Meghan knows little about the island, her husband has been a visitor since childhood. Her father-in-law, who would be known in Porreras as "El Rey" has enjoyed at least five holidays on the island and he has the paintings to prove it. Her late mother-in-law, came to Mallorca just months before her death in the Paris car crash, on a visit which still remains a mystery. The royal map of Mallorca has added a new town; Cala Mayor and Marivent Palace where they are stayed....Puerto Andratx where scenes for The Crown were filed and now Porreras.

Has Meghan given Porreras a lucky break....certainly so......they are counting their apricots all the way to the bank!