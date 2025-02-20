Over 50 percent of travellers are concerned about over-tourism, with 20 percent canceling trips due to overcrowded destinations, according to Simon-Kucher, the leading growth consultancy. According to the agency, economic challenges and shifting priorities are reshaping global tourism, driving smarter spending and a growing emphasis on sustainability.

Dimitris Hiotis, Senior Partner at Simon-Kucher, said: “Consumers are adapting their spending habits while focusing on meaningful experiences and sustainability. The industry continues to evolve, presenting opportunities for those ready to innovate.” According the the latest Travel Trends report, 63% of Spanish tourists deliberately avoid destinations they perceive as overcrowded, which represents “a real threat” to demand in the industry.

Based on the responses of more than 7,000 travellers from different regions and demographic profiles, the report also indicates that 29% of Spanish respondents have cancelled or modified their travel plans due to problems related to overcrowding. This data shows, according to the consultancy, how tourist saturation not only affects the perception of destinations, but also has a direct influence on the last-minute decisions of travellers, prompting them to look for “quieter and less crowded” alternatives.

By nationality, the French are the most likely to reject a destination because of this phenomenon, with 69% deciding against it, ahead of the United States (64%), Spain and the United Kingdom, both on 63%. And, travellers globally are turning to budget accommodations and affordable transportation. Younger generations are leading this shift, especially in Germany and Spain while over 25 percent of travellers are choosing domestic or nearby destinations for affordability and convenience.

“This season marks a pivotal turning point for the travel industry,” said Ana Morillo, Senior Director at Simon-Kucher. “Companies that embrace trends like sustainability and personalized experiences will position themselves for long-term growth, even amid slowing demand.”

Holiday gatherings are fueling an up to 35 percent increase in family travel, underscoring the renewed importance of togetherness this season while key factors driving budget reductions include opting for budget-friendly accommodations (42 percent), shorter trips (33 percent), and tackling cost of living (31 percent) and global leisure travel budgets are projected to grow by just one percent, reflecting a cooling demand. France and Italy stand out with budget declines of two percent and one percent, respectively, while the UAE, US and Spain show stronger resilience with more than two percent budget growth.