The winter sales campaign has not had the expected impact on Mallorca’s retail sector and the data from the latest survey carried out by small and medium business body Pimeco reflects a ‘worrying’ drop in sales, which is causing great uncertainty in the sector.

The president of Pimeco, Carolina Domingo revealed today that 76.6% of the shopkeepers surveyed said they had experienced a drop in sales compared to previous campaigns, while only 20% said they had registered an increase. On the other hand, only 5% of those surveyed considered that sales had remained stable compared to the previous year. Among the sectors most affected by the drop in sales, fashion and footwear. The former has suffered a 22% drop compared to the winter sales of 2024 and footwear a 21.5% drop.

In general, 71.6% of those surveyed rated the winter sales campaign as negative, compared to 28.3% who considered it positive. These figures reflect the growing concern of local businesses about the lack of dynamism in the economy and the change in consumer habits. According to retailers, the constant increase in promotions, such as Black Friday, and the bringing forward of the sales have negatively affected the impact of the campaign.

Some claim to have seen discount signs as early as 27 December, a fact that has contributed to the loss of the traditional collective feeling that the sales started on 7 January. Furthermore, the weather conditions, with increasingly warm winters, make it difficult to sell winter clothes. They also point out that the summer sales are much more successful thanks to the influx of foreign tourists and warn that ‘you can’t maintain a whole season with constant discounts and sales’.

Pimeco is urging the relevant administrations and organisations to strengthen strategies to support local businesses, promoting measures that encourage competitiveness and attract customers.

The evolution of the next few campaigns will be key to determining the future of the sector.