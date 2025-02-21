Neighbourhood concern is mounting in Colònia de Sant Jordi, near the world famous Es Trenc beach, over the growing wave of robberies in the popular coastal resort. Residents have reported that in recent weeks they have seen an increase in criminal acts against both businesses and individuals. This has also been highlighted by Endavant ses Salines, the opposition party, which has registered a motion in Ses Salines town hall to address the improvement of public safety in Colònia.

The party’s spokesperson, Bernat Roig, says that over the past few weeks they have received an increasing number of complaints from local residents about robberies from shops and businesses and also from individuals in the street. “We oppose all form of crime. The growing concern among residents is completely understandable and legitimate,” they said.

They are calling on the local council to take concrete measures such as increasing the police presence in the area, both through the Local Police and by requesting more Guardia Civil. They are also calling for more resources for the police, as well as asking the mayor, Juan Rodríguez, to convene an extraordinary local security meeting to address the current situation.

Another of the proposals is the creation of a municipal security plan that includes a medium- and long-term strategy to prevent crime and guarantee the security of the general public in a stable way, regardless of the political changes in the town council.

Colònia de Sant Jordi is located on the south coast of Mallorca. It is mainly a tourist town where residents of Palma, Campos and other nearby towns have their second homes. In summer the atmosphere of the town is very pleasant, every afternoon you can see many tourists and residents strolling around the marina. Here we find numerous restaurants located in front of the sea with a very varied gastronomic offer. In Colònia de Sant Jordi, as well as visiting the market, you have the beautiful beaches of Es Trenc and Es Carbó nearby, and the Visitor Centre of the Cabrera National Park.