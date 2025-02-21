The tourist industry at large, in particular the hostelry sector in Mallorca and across Spain, has been hoping for a break in what was a hugely successful employment market with hundreds of young people heading for Mallorca and other destinations during the summer to work the holiday season. However, Brexit put an ends to that.

But, it appears that British prime minister Keir Starmer is preparing to offer European nations a youth mobility scheme similar to Australia’s. According to a Times report, this proposal, which is set to be presented at a summit in London on May 19, aims to address one of the key points of contention in the post-Brexit negotiations: the movement of young people between the UK and the EU.

The plan would see tens of thousands of workers and students from the EU allowed to live and work in the UK for up to three years, with 18 to 30-year-old Britons granted similar access to the European Union. According to immigration observatory data, as of December 31st 2022 there were 412,040 Britons who were residents in Spain, that figures has risen slightly but it would have even more if new rules, regulations and restrictions such as the 90-day rule was scrapped and the freedom of movement reintroduced, especially for young people looking for seasonal work.

Spain’s economy is the fastest growing in the EU, boosted in part by a wave of skilled immigrants from Latin America who have plugged labour shortages in sectors such as technology and hospitality. In the UK travel body ABTA is continuing to lobby for expansion of the Youth Mobility Scheme. Mark Tanzer, the Chief Executive, said: “It is clear that the UK’s departure from the EU has created new barriers for UK travel businesses providing holidays in Europe, not least of which is restricted staff mobility – the ability of UK travel businesses to hire UK nationals to work in the EU and support the delivery of holidays to UK travellers.

“Attracting talent to our industry is paramount and the sharp decline in temporary tourism roles across Europe is something our team here at ABTA is focused on. We’re regularly promoting the benefits of the international travel sector to politicians, highlighting our sector’s contribution to the UK economy and what it needs to thrive, and promoting the industry as a great place to work in order to support staff retention and recruitment.”