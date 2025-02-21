Meghan Markle’s new logo: A Royal rip-off or just a happy little coincidence?

It’s not every day that a quiet Spanish town finds itself embroiled in an international scandal involving a former royal, but here we are. The picturesque, sleepy little town of Porreras, located slap bang in the agricultural heartland of Mallorca, known for its apricots, olives, wine, honey, and until this week, general lack of royal controversy, has been catapulted into the global spotlight thanks to none other than Meghan Markle and her latest business venture, “As Ever.”

At first glance, all seemed fairly innocuous, another celebrity lifestyle brand promising elegance, exclusivity, and the kind of effortless sophistication that only a team of over-paid branding experts can manufacture. But then, the good people of Porreras took a closer look at the logo. And, it looked rather familiar.

There, standing proud in the centre of Meghan’s chic new branding, was an emblem that bore a striking resemblance to Porreras’ historic coat of arms: a regal palm tree, flanked by two delicate birds. An elegant design? Yes. A well-thought-out nod to her personal (and constantly changing but we’ll come back to that) brand? Perhaps. A direct copy of Porreras’ 14th-century symbol? Well, that depends on who you ask. Awkward.

At this point, Meghan’s “business” ventures are starting to feel like a case study in how not to launch a brand. First, the mouthful “American Riviera Orchard” (go on try and say that three times) got tangled in trademark red tape, forcing a rebrand. Then, her Netflix cooking show which was supposed to be her big return to the spotlight was quietly canned before it even hit the screen. And now, that rebrand to “As Ever” is already in hot water over a logo that may or may not have been “borrowed” from Porreras. For someone who keeps insisting she just wants a private life, Meghan sure has a knack for keeping her name in the headlines, just maybe not for the reasons she’d hoped.

A town scorned

Mayor Francisca Mora Veny was quick to pick up on the similarities, and even quicker to call it out. “It’s a direct copy,” she stated, clearly unimpressed by Meghan’s alleged foray into historical ‘inspiration.’ The town, which has proudly carried this emblem for over six centuries, is raging. They’re now considering legal action, proving that while Porreras may be small, its sense of justice is mighty. Ok maybe not legal action but they’re upset and want the logo changed. Would be remarkable to see though, wouldn’t it? A former duchess taken to court by Mallorcan villagers… Will we have pitchforks?

Meghan is no stranger to lawsuits (or palace drama), but could this be the moment where she meets her match? If the good people of Porreras have anything to say about it, the answer is a resounding “sí.”

On the left: Porreras logo. On the right: Meghan's new logo.

Legal considerations aside, the burning question remains: how did this happen? Did Meghan (or, more likely, her team of stylists, marketers, graphic designers, nannies, cake bakers, toenail trimmers etc etc) simply stumble across the Porreras crest and think, “This will do”? Or, in what might be the most daring conspiracy theory yet, is Meghan secretly a lifelong admirer of Mallorcan municipal branding?

Coincidence, theft, or cosmic fate?

Fans of the Duchess (come on we’re sure there’s a few out there?) might argue that this is all just an unfortunate misunderstanding. After all, palm trees and birds are hardly an obscure combination. Surely, Meghan wouldn’t intentionally lift a centuries-old Spanish town’s identity for her brand, right? RIGHT?

On the other hand, let’s not forget that the rebrand for “As Ever” came after the unfortunate collapse of Meghan’s previous attempt, “American Riviera Orchard.” Could it be that, in a desperate bid to rush a relaunch, her team grabbed the nearest available artwork and slapped it onto the new brand thinking that a little Spanish town wouldn’t mind? Oh dear. They’ve clearly never encountered the wrath of an irate veteran villager round these parts. Cover your buttocks Meghan, Abuela is on the warpath and she’s holding a wooden spoon.

The Royal response (or lack thereof)

Of course, as with any scandal involving Meghan, responses have been carefully curated (read: non-existent). The Duchess herself has remained silent, as have her representatives, who are no doubt busy ensuring that no further coat-of-arms-related accusations emerge from other unsuspecting European villages.

In the meantime, the good people of Porreras are waiting. Will Meghan acknowledge the striking similarity? Will she issue a heartfelt apology, perhaps over a glass of local wine? Or will she simply continue to let her palm-tree-flanked empire grow, while Porreras quietly simmers with indignation?

On the plus side, Mayor Mora has stated that they’re welcoming the free publicity all this scandalous stuff has generated, especially as the brand will be selling jam – one of Porreras’ most delicious specialties. Perhaps “As Ever” will market Porreras’ products and bring them onto the international market? Hmmm. Sure.

For now, we can only speculate. But one thing is certain: if Meghan was hoping for a quiet, controversy-free brand launch, she clearly picked the wrong crest.