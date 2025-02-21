Ryanair launched its summer 2025 schedule in Palma today with 80 routes, including two new destinations to/from Lübeck (Germany) and Pardubice (Czech Republic), offering passengers more choice and regular connections.

Ryanair's summer 2025 schedule will operate its 16 aircraft based in Palma, representing an investment of $1.6 billion and supporting more than 6,900 local jobs, promoting economic growth and development in Palma de Mallorca.

The company said in a press statement: "While Ryanair is growing in Palma for this summer, the airline has been forced to cut 800,000 seats from its Spanish flights by summer 2025 due to excessive fees and bogus ‘incentive schemes’ by monopoly airport operator AENA, which are completely ineffective in supporting the Government's policy of growing regional airports, which are currently under-utilised by 64%.

"Ryanair has long advocated and invested in regional airports, supporting access to low fares for tourism and employment, but AENA has offered no plan to increase traffic at its Spanish regional airports."

To celebrate the launch of the summer 2025 schedule in Palma, Ryanair is offering fares from just €19.99 for travel until the end of May, available for booking until February 23, exclusively at www.ryanair.com.