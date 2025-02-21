If you are planning to attend any of the junior carnival events this weekend take your umbrella rain is being forecast. For tomorrow (Saturday) the Met Office is forecasting cloudy skies with a risk of rain in the afternooon. Temperatures of between 12 degrees Centigrade and 19 degrees are being forecast.

If you thought the weather was bad on Saturday well Sunday is even worse! It is a great shame because this is when the junior carnival parade is taking place through the streets of Palma. There is an 85 percent change of rain in the morning falling to 40 percent in the afternoon. A maximum temperature of 16 degrees Centigrade is being forecast.

The unsettled weather will continue into next week according to the Palma Met Office with more rain being forecast for Tuesday.

Minimum temperatures (today) in degrees Centigrade

8 Alfàbia 8 Escorca, S.Torrella 9 Lluc 11 Palma Univ 11 Artà 12 Porreres 12 Binissalem 12 Sta Maria 12 Petra 12 Manacor 12 Sineu 12 Llucmajor 12 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 12 Campos 12 P.Pollença 12 Muro 12 S.Servera.

Maximum temperatures

19 Palma airport 19 Campos 19 Binissalem 19 Cap Blanc 19 Calvià 19 Llucmajor 18 Capdepera 18 Son Bonet, Aerop. 18 Portopí 18 Palma, UIB 18 Campos, Salines 18 Santanyí 18 Sta Maria 18 Manacor 18 Son Servera 18 Artà

