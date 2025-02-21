The global remote working and digital nomad community is continuing to grow and according to the latest Digital Nomad Visa Index, compiled by Visaguide.world, which is a comprehensive ranking system evaluating and ranking countries based on their suitability for digital nomads, Spain comes out top.

The index considers various factors critical for remote workers who travel and live in different countries and the conclusion is that Spain is the top country for digital nomads with a score of 5. It is followed by the United Arab Emirates in the 2nd place with a score of 4.48. Montenegro, the Bahamas, and Hungary are ranked 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively to complete the top five list of the best countries for Digital Nomads.

What makes the Digital Nomad Visa Index unique is its comprehensive approach to ranking, considering a variety of factors that directly impact the lifestyle of a digital nomad. Each country is given a unique value based on this diverse set of criteria. The Digital Nomad Visa Index utilises a unique scoring system to rank countries. Factors in this scoring system include:

Internet Speed.

Taxation Policies and Tax-Free Length.

Income Requirements for Visa Applications.

Cost of Living in Euros.

Healthcare Score.

Tourism Popularity.

These factors combine to form a normalised score, highlighting the most suitable countries for digital nomads.

At the end of last year, the Executive Nomad Index from international real-estate consultancy Savills made Palma the seventh best destination in the world for executive nomads. Two Spanish cities rank higher than Palma - Barcelona sixth and Malaga third.

Savills said that the common digital nomad is symbolised by the young backpacker, whereas executive nomads tend to be older and are more likely to move with their family. They place greater emphasis on day-to-day lifestyle aspects when choosing a destination, such as security and access to health or education.

When it comes to housing, extra space and proximity to services tend to be a priority. For these individuals, both physical networking and digital connectivity are important. Executive nomads typically hold a digital nomad visa or are citizens of an economic bloc that allows freedom of movement to live and work.