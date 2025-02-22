The beautiful village of Valldemossa, home to Hollywood super stars Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones, is plagued by gangs of Romanian pick pockets during the summer months. They "do" the winter in the Canary Islands and then the summer in the Balearics, according to local police.
How Valldemossa is winning the war on pick pockets
It is all about their dress code
Then let’s hope that Palma local police take note and follow suit starting right now.