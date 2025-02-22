The beautiful village of Valldemossa, home to Hollywood super stars Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones, is plagued by gangs of Romanian pick pockets during the summer months. They "do" the winter in the Canary Islands and then the summer in the Balearics, according to local police.

But eagle-eyed police officers made an important discovery. The thieves wear similar clothes of a similar colour as they mingle with the small army of tourists who visit the popiular tourist hot spot every year. The Valldemossa local police asked for permission to introduce patrols by plain clothes police officers and the results have been stunning.

A police spokesperson said "now we know how they dress and how they operate we have been able to keep them under close observation." Scores of arrests have been made.

The big fall in crime has been warmly welcomed and the Valldemossa police will intensify their efforts this summer.

Plain clothes police officers are increasingly be used by local police officers in tourist hot spots. The scheme in Calvia has also proved to be a big success.