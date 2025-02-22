It was the end of the line for two historic bridges on the Paseo Maritimo in central Palma today as they came crashing down to make way for the new promenade. The bridge at the Puente de Paraires and the walkway with the old Hotel Mediterraneo are no more. This walkway which connected the luxury hotel Mediterraneo with its swimming pool was built in the 1950s and was an architectural icon of the city.
A bridge too many on the Paseo Maritimo in Palma
Farewell to historic walk which connected Palma luxury hotel to swimming pool
