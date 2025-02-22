A total of 91,000 homes with "acceptable" rents are needed to solve the Balearic housing crisis according to a new report which underlines the extent of problem which is now being faced by the islands.

The lack of cheap housing with a low rentable value is one of the chief concerns of many Balearic families. This state of affairs partly led to the anti-tourism marches of last summer with non Spaniards being accused of fuelling the housing crisis.

The highly lucrative but in many cases, illegal, holiday rental market has also driven up rents and has made the problem even more pronounced. Tour operators are calling for a crackdown and want to see the end of homes being rented out illegally to tourists.

Real estate agents have blamed successive governments for failing to resolve the housing crisis and not building enough homes and apartments despite a massive growth in the population.

The lack of housing and its expensive has been blamed for the labour shortage because many can´t afford to pay the high rents which are being demanded in many parts of the island.