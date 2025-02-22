Well first the good news. It should be quite a nice late afternoon with relatively high temperatures for this time of the year. The bad news is that rain is being forecast for the morning and early afternoon across the island which could mean that many of the carnaval parades, including the big one in Palma, are affected.
Sunday´s weather. Well we need the rain!
Carnaval parade under threat
