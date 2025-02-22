Well first the good news. It should be quite a nice late afternoon with relatively high temperatures for this time of the year. The bad news is that rain is being forecast for the morning and early afternoon across the island which could mean that many of the carnaval parades, including the big one in Palma, are affected.

A top temperature of 21 degrees is being forecast for Sunday which if the rain stays clear is more than acceptable.

Despite a gloomy weather day on Saturday (today) the temperatures were high with a maximum of 21 degrees Centigrade being registered in Arta and 20 degrees in Puerto Pollensa.

The unsettled weather will continue next week with cloud and more rain being forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you are heading out today take your umbrella!