Sa Rueta, the carnival for children, beat the drizzle in Palma on Sunday, 23 February, where the streets of the city centre have been filled with families showing off their creativity. From astronauts to princesses, via superheroes and all kinds of animals, they paraded through the centre of the city.
The local police estimate that around 15,000 people attended Sa Rueta.
Carnival fever grips Mallorca
The streets of Palma were filled with colour this Sunday
