Sa Rueta, the carnival for children, beat the drizzle in Palma on Sunday, 23 February, where the streets of the city centre have been filled with families showing off their creativity. From astronauts to princesses, via superheroes and all kinds of animals, they paraded through the centre of the city.

The local police estimate that around 15,000 people attended Sa Rueta.

However, at around 12:30 pm a few drops of rain began to fall, although this did not stop the attendees from enjoying this carnival day. The weather forecast from the met. office was for rainfall, but it did not put families off. The areas around Calle Unión, Plaza del Mercado and Plaza Weyler were transformed into areas dedicated to characters from traditional Mallorcan folk tales, with the presence of Gegants i Capgrossos de la Sala, the Drac de na Coca and ecological horses.

Meanwhile, in the squares of Joan Carles I and Jaume III, workshops and activities related to mask-making were organised, and the Colla Pirata performed their show Carnaval, Ahoy! Meanwhile, the Plaça de Cort was transformed into a mini disco where DJ Xisqueta was in charge of the music. In addition, there was a marathon of performances by Circ Bover in the main square, and a storytelling event is taking place on the Ramblas in the morning, run by Conte Contat.

And there is a week to come of carnival celebrations. Click on What’s On for all the information.