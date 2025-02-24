Pollensa Town Hall has introduced a moratorium on the granting of building licences in the Can Berenguer area. The roundabout coming into Pollensa from Puerto Pollensa is known by this name. By the roundabout are traditional businesses - Teixits Vicens, Mestre Paco. The mayor, Martí March, says the moratorium, given unanimous approval at the most recent council meeting, is "in order to maintain the aesthetic personality of the area". It is the entry point to the town.

For now, there will be no new building licences or licences for demolition or extensions. Exceptions will include work for preserving and rehabilitating properties. As no permits are currently being processed, there will be no claims for compensation to be paid by the town hall. Opposition parties had voiced their concerns about possible compensation.

The administration has given itself a year to draft new planning regulations intended to maintain the "visual harmony" of the Can Berenguer area. An external company will be contracted to draft these regulations. These will then be put for public consultation. It is not thought that there will be political objections, given that all parties are in general agreement with the moratorium and the thinking behind it.

This is an area with the town's industrial estate and two large supermarkets. The moratorium does appear to have something to do with plans for a third. Last November it was revealed that Mercadona had acquired six plots of land. March isn't ruling out the possibility that this could go ahead. But nor is he confirming that it will do. "Whether it is done or not, the main intention is to maintain the artisan and aesthetic character of the area."

At the council meeting there was also approval of a one-year moratorium on the granting of licences in Formentor. In this case, it is possible that the town hall will have to pay compensation for licences that had been granted or were being processed. One project to have been halted is the building of nine luxury villas - 'branded residences' - by the owners of the Hotel Formentor.