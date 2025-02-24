Pollensa Town Hall has introduced a moratorium on the granting of building licences in the Can Berenguer area. The roundabout coming into Pollensa from Puerto Pollensa is known by this name. By the roundabout are traditional businesses - Teixits Vicens, Mestre Paco. The mayor, Martí March, says the moratorium, given unanimous approval at the most recent council meeting, is "in order to maintain the aesthetic personality of the area". It is the entry point to the town.
Pollensa planning for "visual harmony" but the Mercadona supermarket could still go ahead
New planning regulations are to be drafted
