Four elements are coming together in transforming the seafront in Palma. Work on remodelling the Paseo Marítimo is finally drawing towards an end; the Balearic Ports Authority has a project for the reorganisation of the port; the new-look Club de Mar is almost ready; and Palma Town Hall now has the keys to the GESA building.

In their different ways, all four adhere to a principle that was set out almost ten years ago. Antoni Noguera of Més became councillor for the 'model of the city' (he was later mayor for two years). It was he who spoke about the notion of opening the city to the sea, something that the ports authority embraced when agreeing to the redevelopment of the Paseo and which is inherent to its reorganisation plan, as is also the case at Club de Mar. Noguera promoted the idea of the GESA building area being open and of the creation of a digital innovation centre.

The Palacio de Congresos opened in April 2017, the first real physical evidence of a transformation process that will continue once the Paseo works come to an end. Much of the attention will now turn to the GESA building.

Noguera and the PSOE mayor, José Hila, were unable to realise their ambitions for the building. There were the seemingly endless negotiations with Endesa, while it was never clear what the town hall wanted to do with the building. Now in opposition, PSOE and Més are critical of the Partido Popular mayor, Jaime Martínez, for having gone ahead with the purchase of the building from Endesa for 30.5 million euros without a clear plan.

There has been much talk, as there has long been, the PP having raised the possibility of a contemporary art museum to make Palma a cultural reference point in the Mediterranean. When he was handed the keys on Monday, Martínez preferred to highlight in particular "the embryo of the innovation district".

A multipurpose building is envisaged. It will be the headquarters of the future innovation district and so it will act as a business incubator. It will house the Municipal Institute of the Arts, an auditorium, the new and large central library, and a citizen service office.

The work to the Paseo is now due to end in mid-April. Meanwhile, the ports authority intends investing 200 million euros on the integration of the port and the city. And 53 million euros have been spent on the Club de Mar. From the GESA building to Portopi, Palma's frontline is being transformed. The seafront, at least, will represent a city for the 21st century.