It will be a question of booking with travel giant, TUI, this summer and flying to Mallorca with Ryanair as the two travel giants have increased their co-operation which they say will benefit the holidaymaker meaning that they have access to more flights.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with TUI, which will enable TUI customers to now book Ryanair flights, seats, and bags as part of their holiday package with the guarantee that they will have full price transparency of Ryanair products, and that they will receive any information regarding their flight directly from Ryanair as well as having direct access to their booking through their myRyanair account," said Dara Brady, Director Marketing & Digital at Ryanair.

The option of booking Ryanair flights as part of TUI holidays will be gradually introduced in the coming weeks and will cover all routes relevant to tourism. The flights can be combined with TUI's hotel offers both in travel agencies and online.

"The strategy for our tour operators is clear: we want to continue to grow profitably – with our own exclusive brands and products as well as with an even broader and more individualised offering. The agreement we have now reached will create more travel options for our guests than ever before. In the UK in particular, our guests will be able to choose from an even wider range of flights in future – and in addition to a strong programme with TUI Airline's own flights," said David Schelp, CEO Markets & Airlines, TUI Group.

Ryanair has 16 aircraft based in Palma for the summer months with Mallorca being one of its principal destinations in Spain.