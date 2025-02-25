The British ambassador to Spain, Alex Ellis, held talks today with the Balearic President Marga Prohens on his first official visit to Mallorca. Also attending the meeting was Balearic minister for Tourism, Jaume Bauzá and Consul General Lloyd Milen.



According to Balearic government sources during the meeting British tourism to the islands and the forthcoming summer season was discussed.



Later Alex Ellis with alongside the Consular team, met with several charities and organisations in Mallorca. In a facebook post the British Embassy said "they are working tirelessly in collaboration with the Balearic authorities to offer support to British people in vulnerable situations on the island. Many thanks Cancer Support, Age Concern, Calvia Lions, Cala Nova Cáncer Support and the Anglican Church.

Sir Alex Ellis was appointed as His Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain and Andorra in September 2024.

Previously, Alex served as the British High Commissioner to the Republic of India (2021 to 2024) and before that, he worked as the Deputy National Security Adviser in the Cabinet Office (2020) focussed on foreign and security policy.