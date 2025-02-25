The British ambassador to Spain, Alex Ellis, held talks today with the Balearic President Marga Prohens on his first official visit to Mallorca. Also attending the meeting was Balearic minister for Tourism, Jaume Bauzá and Consul General Lloyd Milen.
British ambassador meets Balearic President in Palma
First visit to Mallorca
