Squatting in Mallorca continues to produce some extraordinary cases. The occupation of a block of tourist apartments at Alcudia's Bellevue came to an end on Monday. On Tuesday, would-be squatters turned their attention to a desirable block of new flats on C. Gumersindo in Palma's Son Oliva district.

Neighbours became aware of this when there was a fight among a group of people. They were apparently fighting over who should get the best of the four flats. The National Police were immediately notified. Meanwhile, the neighbours were taking photos and filming what was going on. Among the images was one of a car arriving with a mattress on its roof.

They had managed to gain access to apartments where work on the finishing touches was still being carried out on Monday ahead of the respective owners receiving the keys.

Three vanloads of the police's rapid reaction squad went to the scene. The squatters tried to convince officers that they had bought the flats from someone. Evidence provided by residents and the developer demonstrated that this version was untrue. After a period of "negotiation" with the police, they all left the building.