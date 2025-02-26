Legálitas is a leading legal services firm in Spain. It is behind a publicity campaign against illegal holiday lets. An example of this in Palma is an advert at a bus stop on Via Roma. This reads: 'Say NO to your neighbour being called Hans one day, Emily another day and Giuseppe the next'.

It is a message targeted at residents who have to live with illegal lets in residential buildings where no one should have to expect to find an apartment intended for a tourism purpose. 'Defend yourself against illegal tourist apartments', the ad continues. There is a QR code for contacting the company, which says it is fighting "for what is fair".

Illegal letting isn't all that Legálitas is interested in. This is publicity for a much broader campaign that has stemmed from a study of people's ability to take legal action for a variety of reasons. Other messages therefore include ones advising against signing anything without first understanding it and not putting up with a tenant who doesn't pay.

A different ad, this one in defence of workers' right. Photo: Legálitas.

The company wants citizens to be aware of their rights and to fight for their interests. If they do so with the help of the company, then so much the better.

In Palma, the renting-out of apartments for tourism purposes is prohibited. Despite this ban and potentially huge fines (up to 80,000 euros), it is a practice that continues and has spread to parts of the city not normally associated with tourism. The consequences are all too well understood, e.g. the increases in rents for residential accommodation.