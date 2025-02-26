Legálitas is a leading legal services firm in Spain. It is behind a publicity campaign against illegal holiday lets. An example of this in Palma is an advert at a bus stop on Via Roma. This reads: 'Say NO to your neighbour being called Hans one day, Emily another day and Giuseppe the next'.
Publicity campaign against illegal holiday lets in Palma
Part of a broader campaign to assist people in taking legal action
