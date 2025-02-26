Palma City Council is going to significantly reinforce security and tackle anti-social behaviour in the predominantly German resort of the Playa de Palma this season. The Mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez, unveiled his plans today at a meeting with the President of the Playa de Palma Hotel Association (AHPP), Pedro Marín. The aim is to improve security and civic behaviour in the area by increasing police resources and personnel while introducing new control measures.

For the first time, Marín said that the council has not only shown a “total predisposition” but has also put on the table a “clear, forceful approach with concrete measures to reinforce security and guarantee the well-being of the area”. “If it is fulfilled, it will be an unprecedented action plan,” he stressed.

“Never before have we seen so much involvement and determination on the part of the Town Hall to tackle the problems of incivility, illegal street hawkers and public safety,” added the president of the association. According to a statement from the AHPP, the council is already working on a package of measures that will provide Playa de Palma with the necessary resources to become “one of the safest tourist resorts in the Balearics”.

The police presence will be increased and the officers will be provided with more resources, especially at night. Surveillance will also be stepped up to prevent the sale of alcohol outside permitted hours and an inspection campaign will be carried out in shops. “Only through effective coordination between all parties involved will we be able to move towards the common goal we all have, which is none other than to guarantee maximum security in the Playa de Palma for both residents and visitors,” said Marín.

Also present at the meeting were the Councillor for Public Safety, Miquel Busquets, the head of the Local Police, Guillem Mascaró, and the vice-president of the hotel association, José Antonio Alarcón.

The AHPP is expected to meet soon with the Balearic Government Delegation and the National Police to discuss these issues in greater depth.