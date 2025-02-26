Palma City Council is going to significantly reinforce security and tackle anti-social behaviour in the predominantly German resort of the Playa de Palma this season. The Mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez, unveiled his plans today at a meeting with the President of the Playa de Palma Hotel Association (AHPP), Pedro Marín. The aim is to improve security and civic behaviour in the area by increasing police resources and personnel while introducing new control measures.
Massive security crackdown in Mallorca
Palma wages war on anti-social behaviour
