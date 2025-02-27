February 27 is a key date for the Balearic Government's sustainability pact. Proposals from the twelve working parties are due to be outlined. Phase two of the pact process will then commence - examination of these proposals and implementation.

Motivated by concerns about overtourism, the working parties have considered various issues, housing being one of them. The government has been doing its own work in anticipation of the working parties' conclusions, it having noted a consensus regarding holiday rentals in apartments. In this regard, it is understood that the government is studying legal formulas to prohibit such rentals without running the risk of being hit with compensation demands.

Eradication of apartments lets is said to be viewed as a priority objective. As things stand currently, prohibition only applies to Palma and the island of Ibiza. The ban in Palma, introduced in 2018, was challenged by Fevitur, the Spanish federation for holiday rentals. The courts came down on the side of the town hall. In Barcelona, the local association is at present demanding compensation of up to 1,000 million euros. Both the city of Barcelona and the Catalonia Government intend the banning of apartment holiday lets.

There is support for a ban in Mallorca and the Balearics from a variety of sources, e.g. the Forum for Civil Society and the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation. Last October, the federation criticised a lack of government courage when a package of measures did not include the elimination of this type of letting. The hoteliers expressed their "disappointment" at what they considered to have been "a golden opportunity to return a huge pool of residential housing to the market".

According to Council of Mallorca figures, apartments represent 9,344 accommodation places (beds). These are less than ten per cent of all holiday rental places (104,000) and are in 2,212 properties. In addition there are some ETV60 places for apartments in areas of Mallorca which can be offered for no more than 60 days a year. Their number is marginal.

Legislation in 2017 allowed the licensing of apartments for holiday rental for the first time. The tourism minister who introduced this legislation, Biel Barceló of Més, argued that it would "democratise" tourist accommodation and spread the wealth from tourism more broadly. Més have since recognised this was a mistake. The Barceló law also tightened up the application of the tenancy act, which had been abused for years. All short-term rentals of less than 30 days were deemed to be for tourist purposes, unless owners could provide solid proof that they were not.