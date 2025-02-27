On Wednesday, a Palma court sentenced two Albanians to a total of six years for robberies committed in Mallorca and Ibiza last year. The sentences were suspended and substituted with expulsion from the Balearics for a period of five years. Prior to the court appearance, the two had deposited 40,000 euros for payment to victims of their robberies.

On July 6, 2024, one of the two waited in a car while the other drilled the lock of a holiday villa in Ibiza. 16,000 euros, 25,000 dollars, high-end watches and valuable jewellery were stolen. On July 15, a luxury villa in Costa d'en Blanes was broken into. A Rolex watch, a 27,000-euro sapphire ring and a 3,000-euro diamond ring were stolen.

Two days later, watches, jewellery and 200 euros were taken from a property in Palma's Génova district. This was the last of the robberies, as some hours later the Guardia Civil raided a rented apartment in Portals Nous where the two were staying. They appeared in court, were remanded in custody and had remained in prison until the Wednesday court appearance.

One of the two was also charged with forgery - a false driving licence. Soon after appearing in court the two caught a ferry in Palma.