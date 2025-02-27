On Wednesday, a Palma court sentenced two Albanians to a total of six years for robberies committed in Mallorca and Ibiza last year. The sentences were suspended and substituted with expulsion from the Balearics for a period of five years. Prior to the court appearance, the two had deposited 40,000 euros for payment to victims of their robberies.
Expulsion from the Balearics for robbers who targeted luxury homes
Crimes in Ibiza and Mallorca
'Prior to the court appearance, the two had deposited 40,000 euros for payment to victims of their robberies.' And where did that amount of money come from? Without doubt, from the proceeds of their crimes.
Seriously? Going through the whole court procedure and sentencing… and then suspend it? What a joke. They will be back to their ways and robbing people and houses before summer is here. Just not in the Balearics. Maybe. Pffff.