The price of eggs will scramble to new record if exports to the US are confirmed. This is the warning from Bartolomé Servera, president of the Balearic Association of Food and Beverage Distributors. "We could end up paying one euro per egg." He exaplined that the Americans are paying more than seven dollars for a dozen, as they are suffering serious supply problems due to bird flu.

Faced with this situation, Spanish producers are preparing to export eggs to the United States. The Spanish Federation of Egg and Egg Product Producers, Federovo, has sent a circular to its members explaining that "through various sources (the Spanish embassy in Washington and others) we have learned that the United States is interested in importing eggs from Spain".

"We have a valid export certificate for egg products, but not for fresh eggs, so we are making arrangements with the authorities to process the corresponding export certificates". In view of this situation, he recommends that "all those interested in exporting to the USA should activate their commercial relations in order to be able to export".

The president of the Balearic Food and Drink Distributors Association has no doubt that US President Donald Trump will make an exception to his tariff policy and allow Spanish eggs to be sold in the States. "Trump has a serious problem because they don't have eggs and his citizens demand this basic food in their diet," he sressed.

This increase in demand for eggs will cause prices to boil, as it is a question of supply and demand. Furthermore, it cannot be ruled out that there may be supply problems. Servera points out that the Balearics get a large part of the eggs and egg products consumed, especially in summer, from the mainland, as production is insufficient.