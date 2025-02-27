Salman Behbehani on his way to court in Palma this morning. | Guillermo Esteban
DJ and poker player Salman Behbehani, a member of one of the richest families in the world according to Forbes magazine, arrived half an hour late to his drug trafficking trial at the Palma court today - Thursday. The suspect, who has hired two female lawyers and a male lawyer to defend him, will testify tomorrow that he landed in Ibiza, in July 2021, on a private jet from Las Vegas, accompanied by 30 other people, with a large quantity of drugs in his suitcase: 315 grams of cocaine, 171 grams of Tusi, 705 grams of hashish, 80 grams of MDMA, various quantities of marijuana, poppers, LSD and other substances. The Public Prosecutor's Office is seeking a sentence of nine years in prison for Behbehani and a fine of 53,000 euros.
