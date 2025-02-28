In the following interview, Alberto Rodríguez, TM Real Estate Group's representative in the Balearic Islands, gives an overview of the sector from the point of view of the company, which specialises in residential tourism. He also explains the investments that the company is currently making in Mallorca, as well as the direction in which this type of tourist interest in the islands is heading.

With 55 years of business experience, what are TM Grupo Inmobiliario's main lines of business at the moment?

TM Grupo Inmobiliario is currently consolidating its position as the leading company in the residential tourism sector in Spain. Specialising in construction and property development, it has delivered more than 25,000 homes in the Mediterranean area. The company also diversifies its activities through hotel management in the Mexican Riviera Maya, managing more than 1,000 hotel keys, holiday rentals, real estate brokerage and farming.

In recent years, how do you see the residential tourism market in Spain, and specifically in Mallorca, evolving?

The residential tourism market in Spain is evolving positively, with Mallorca standing out as one of the most attractive destinations due to its excellent air connections, climate, landscape and gastronomy. However, this evolution has been limited in part by the scarcity of urban land for development, as well as the long and complex environmental procedures, the increase in construction costs and the administrative slowness in any urban planning process. Despite this, interest in new sustainable housing projects and the expansion of teleworking continue to drive new opportunities and keep the islands among the top destinations in Spain.

Tell us about the main challenges facing TM Grupo Inmobiliario in the current context of residential tourism on the island?

This year we celebrate our 20th anniversary in the region. Since then, we have invested 200 million euros in the development of some 500 homes in 19 developments, prioritising sustainability, energy efficiency and biodiversity in each of our projects. This market is crucial to our Strategic Plan 2024-2027, as reflected in our latest investment: Cala Lliteres Residences, an exclusive residential development in a privileged natural setting. The initiative will involve an investment of 3 million euros and will generate more than 350 direct and indirect jobs in the area.

What is the profile of the residential tourist? What type of properties are offered by TM and which are the most in demand?

In the case of the Balearics, Germany continues to lead the ranking of our clients' countries of origin with 80% of the total, followed by clients from other destinations such as the Czech Republic (10%) and Slovakia (5%) and Spain (5%). The average age of the residential tourist in 2024 was 52 years old. The preferred housing typology was a 153 m2, 2 or 3 bedroom flat with an average budget of €600,000. Finally, I would like to highlight that the residential tourist brings great value to the deseasonalisation of tourism, as 35% reside more than four months a year at home.

One of TM Grupo Inmobiliario's most important environmental projects is the ‘Mediterráneo Responsable’ project.

What services does your company provide to the future buyer of a second home, in terms of the legal and regulatory aspects to be taken into account?

At TM, we offer comprehensive support to our international clients, resolving legal and tax queries through personal and digital attention. We have informative brochures and a mortgage centre which advises on bank financing, connecting clients with financial institutions and guiding them through the entire purchase process.

What is TM Real Estate Group's commitment to sustainable residential tourism?

The commitment is total. In 2023, TM launched its 2nd Corporate Responsibility Master Plan, which includes 50 commitments in environmental, social and good governance matters for the Group, structured into five main areas: good governance, sustainable construction, climate action, caring for people and shared social value. During the first two years of this plan, we have managed to achieve 90% of the planned commitments, which is a great success for us and an incentive to continue to meet our reputational and business objectives. If we focus on environmental issues, I would like to highlight important projects such as ‘Mediterráneo Responsable’, through which we are leading, together with the Red Cross and the Hippocampus Association, different research, awareness and cleaning actions on the seabed and beaches throughout the Spanish Mediterranean. We design our homes with double orientation and cross ventilation to optimise air conditioning, we use aerothermal energy for efficient air conditioning and we promote biodiversity with landscaped areas of native vegetation. In addition, our swimming pools are heated with photovoltaic energy and we apply rainwater reuse systems. All this without forgetting the social aspect, as we allocate 1% of our net profit to social projects that have had a positive impact on more than 50,000 people in Spain and Mexico.

