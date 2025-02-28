The Balearics is talking about trying to limit or cap low cost airlines, but it is a case of too little too late? And how would that be implemented. That said, such a move would be welcomed by some sections of society, not to mention the hotel industry. Pedro Fiol, the president of Aviba, the Balearic Association of Travel Agents, has told the Bulletin that the region may have reached a tipping point and needs to have a serious think about the direction in which it wants the tourist industry to travel in the mid to long term.

And one of his concerns is the illegal holiday let crisis. “The local authorities need to be talking to the airlines if they want to seriously get a grip on illegal holiday lets. If we have the same or fewer registered beds in the Balearics, how come the airlines, in particular the low-cost operators, are offering more flights and seats to the islands. Where is everyone staying? Illegal lets,” he stressed. And of course low-cost airlines meet the demands of those visitors who can’t afford a seven-night package, a long-stay holiday or prefer a short break in the Balearics.

“Travellers are now able to work within their budgets more than ever before and we are seeing more visitors spending fewer nights in the Balearics. For the most part this is due to price, while people are travelling much more frequently and will do so even more in the future. Traditionally, people would go on one holiday a year, not any more and I think it was the British who changed all that.

“But, ff the demand is there then surely we need to meet it otherwise people will simply go elsewhere and the options, the competition, are probably going to be stronger than ever over the coming years. Many of the leading tour operators in the UK and across Europe have invested and committed heavily to north African Mediterranean destinations this year from Morocco to Tunisia and Egypt, not to mention other European locations, the United States and emerging long-haul destinations.

"They’ve always been big travellers, especially to Spain and it didn’t take long for the rest of Europe to follow suit. Today we are jumping on and off planes all the time. All of this has to be taken into account, studied and accommodated by public administrations. On the back of last year, 2025 needs to be a year of reflection,” he said.