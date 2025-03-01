There has been a 200 percent rise in applications for Golden Visas in Spain from U.S. citizens with Spain set to phase out the residence for investment scheme next month. Reports this morning suggested that there had been a "sudden scramble" from the U.S. as the countdown to the end of the scheme gets underway.

While the majority of U.S. citizens moving to Spain say that they are searching for a new life politics is an issue with Donald Trump´s election victory being partly blamed. American super-star Richard Gere, who recently set-up home in Madrid told a Spanish audience that these were "dark days" in the U.S. and labelled the U.S. President as a "bully and a thug."

The Golden Visa programme in Spain has proved hugely successful allowing hundreds of Britons and Americans to settle here with few problems. The purchase of a home is enough to secure the visa but the Spanish government decided to scrap the scheme because of the pressures on the housing market.

Since the announcement demand for Golden visas in Portugal and Greece has risen dramatically with some saying that Spain had effectively scored an own goal and was closing a loop hole which allowed rich non European Union citizens to move to Spain with few paperwork problems in return for a sizeable home investment.

They very public spat between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday night may further add to the desire of some U.S. citizens to move elsewhere. The Democrats, who lost the election to Trump´s Republican Party, said that they understood why some Americans were moving elsewhere.