Negotiations for the new collective bargaining agreement for the Balearic hospitality industry formally started on Friday at the UGT union's Palma headquarters. Affecting around 180,000 workers in the hotel, restaurant and nightlife sectors, the general secretary of the UGT's Services federation, José García Relucio, observed that the two sides were separated by an "abyss". They were "far apart" in terms of working hours, salaries and social rights, and he anticipated some "very difficult" talks.
Two months for an agreement or Mallorca's hospitality industry could face protests
The UGT have called for a 19% pay increase over three years
