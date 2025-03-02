An air-raid shelter created during the Civil War has been unearthed at the IES Ses Estacions (secondary school) in Palma.

The discovery was made during works to expand the school. The Balearic education ministry notified the Council of Mallorca's heritage department, which has given its authorisation to carry on with the works.

It is not uncommon to come across old air-raid shelters; many were built. There is no law that requires them to be protected.

The works at the school are costing 2.8 million euros. Additional space is being created primarily for vocational training courses. The school otherwise teaches the usual secondary and Baccalaureate courses.