The sixth edition of eMallorca Experience is shaping up to be a key meeting point for sustainability, innovation and alternative mobility. Organised by Eco Global Services & Events, this project has been consolidating itself year after year as a benchmark platform for promoting the shift towards a more efficient and environmentally responsible development model. This latest edition kicked off with its official presentation in January at Fitur, marking the start of a programme that will run for several months and encompass multiple initiatives aimed at generating a positive impact on society, the economy and the natural environment.

Since its first edition, eMallorca Experience has worked to raise awareness of energy efficiency, sustainable mobility and the circular economy, highlighting projects that contribute to these objectives, both locally and internationally. This commitment continues in 2025 with a programme that includes activities designed to involve different sectors of society, from students to business leaders, institutions and citizens who are looking to adopt more sustainable practices.

ENERGY CHALLENGE

This challenge promotes sustainability and energy saving through activities designed to raise awareness among the younger generations about energy efficiency. Aimed at 5th and 6th year primary school pupils, it offers challenges such as generating energy using exercise bikes, as well as workshops on sustainable mobility, recycling and creativity. In the latter, students will design their own ‘Energy Challenge 2026’ poster, reflecting their vision of sustainability in their municipality. The experience is complemented by a healthy snack: local and/or seasonal fruit. In addition, each town hall will have a space to present initiatives in favour of sustainability. Plaça Major in ses Salines was the venue chosen for the first Energy Challenge last year.

eFORUM

A series of conferences in which national and international experts address some of the major challenges currently facing sectors such as energy, transport, construction, technology and sustainable tourism. This forum for debate, to be held at the Es Baluard Museum of Contemporary Art in Palma on 10 and 11 June, will bring together professionals and academics from different disciplines to analyse good practices, present success stories and propose solutions to the environmental and social challenges of the future. The importance of these meetings is reflected in the list of speakers who have participated in previous editions, including personalities such as the meteorologist Isabel Moreno, the biologist Juan Verde, the economist Antoni Riera and the executive director of Greenpeace Spain, Eva Saldaña.

eAULA ALCÚDIA

Education and sustainable tourism also have their space with eAula Alcúdia, a training initiative aimed at secondary school students. The event will feature a round table discussion made up of a student, a former student currently working and a vocational training teacher from IES Alcúdia, accompanied by a businessman from the sector, who will answer questions posed by secondary school students through projected interviews. In addition, protocol students will manage accreditation, and cooking students will give a live showcooking demonstration. An initiative that reinforces the value of vocational training as a gateway to employment and professional development.

eTALENT CALVIÀ

This is an educational activity that brings sustainable tourism closer to students in the final cycle of secondary education. Its objective is to improve the perception of the sector, promote academic training and show professional opportunities aligned with the values of the new generations. The programme includes interactive presentations and a round table with experts, offering a dynamic and enriching experience to inspire young people to be part of the future of tourism.

eBOAT

After last year’s success, eBoat returns to bring technological innovation and renewable energy to the public with a special focus on children. It will take place in Palma’s Parc de la Mar, as part of the Palma Boat Show. The initiative combines workshops, talks and exhibitions on electric mobility, solar energy and environmental conservation, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of sustainability in the nautical sector.