Santander's executive chair Ana Botin was paid 13.77 million euros ($14.32 million) in 2024, 13% higher than her remuneration in 2023, the lender said in its annual report. The rise in Botin's compensation comes after the euro zone's biggest lender in terms of market value reported a record 12.57 billion euro net profit in 2024. The average yearly wage in Spain is 27,000 euros.
Nice work if you can get it! the 14 million euro salary in Spain
Top boss laughing all the way to the bank
Santander's executive chair Ana Botin was paid 13.77 million euros ($14.32 million) in 2024, 13% higher than her remuneration in 2023, the lender said in its annual report. The rise in Botin's compensation comes after the euro zone's biggest lender in terms of market value reported a record 12.57 billion euro net profit in 2024. The average yearly wage in Spain is 27,000 euros.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.