A spokesperson for the electricity company ENDESA said: "From 1 January 2025, VAT on electricity returned to the general rate of 21 percent, after having been temporarily reduced to ease the burden on consumers' bills. All bills issued after 1 January 2025 will be subject to 21% VAT, even if the consumption is for 2024."
"This percentage places Spain among the European Union (EU) countries with the highest VAT on electricity consumption, only below Hungary (27%), Denmark (25%), Croatia (25%) and Sweden (25%).
"At the other end of the list are Greece (6%), the United Kingdom (5% for domestic consumers), Malta (5%), Italy (10%), Ireland (13.5%) and Luxembourg (8%). Portugal, for its part, imposes a 6% VAT for the first 100 kW/h of consumption and from that milestone, it raises the applicable tax to 23%," thes spokesperson added. A major part of what you pay for your electricity is tax according to ENDESA.
Record profits
ENDESA´s net profit more than doubled in 2024, it said last week helped by recovery in its gas business. Endesa, owned by Italian energy giant Enel booked a net profit of 1.89 billion euros ($1.98 billion), up from 742 million euros a year earlier, when results were hit by settlement of a s
upply c
ontract dispute. The average forecast from analysts polled by LSEG was a net profit of 1.86 billion euros.
The war in the Ukraine and hobbies like the green deal need to be paid...
5% was a bargain. The EU's average standard VAT rate is 21.6 percent, more than six percentage points higher than the minimum standard VAT rate required by EU regulation.