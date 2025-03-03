A spokesperson for the electricity company ENDESA said: "From 1 January 2025, VAT on electricity returned to the general rate of 21 percent, after having been temporarily reduced to ease the burden on consumers' bills. All bills issued after 1 January 2025 will be subject to 21% VAT, even if the consumption is for 2024."

"This percentage places Spain among the European Union (EU) countries with the highest VAT on electricity consumption, only below Hungary (27%), Denmark (25%), Croatia (25%) and Sweden (25%).

"At the other end of the list are Greece (6%), the United Kingdom (5% for domestic consumers), Malta (5%), Italy (10%), Ireland (13.5%) and Luxembourg (8%). Portugal, for its part, imposes a 6% VAT for the first 100 kW/h of consumption and from that milestone, it raises the applicable tax to 23%," thes spokesperson added. A major part of what you pay for your electricity is tax according to ENDESA.

Record profits