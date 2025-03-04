A Mallorca beachcomber has been fined 540 euros and must place a bond of 5.287 euros with the Lost and Found Office in Palma after being found guilty of misappropriation of private property. The purpose of the Bond is to be able to pay people who claim that they have lost items on the beach which were found by the beachcomber and sold.
Leave your metal detector at home! Mallorca beachcomber hit with record fine
Found and sold lost objects on Mallorca beaches
