From 2 April 2025, all Spaniards and other EU citizens travelling to the UK for short stays (less than six months) for tourism, business, family visits, among others, or transit that requires passing through border control will need to apply in advance for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). This travel authorisation is already required for other nationalities and, as of 2 April, it comes into force for all Europeans.

WHAT IS THE ELECTRONIC TRAVEL AUTHORISATION (ETA)?

It is a permit to travel to the United Kingdom that the British Government requires of all travellers who do not need a visa and are travelling for short stays (less than six months). It is not a visa, but rather a prior (electronic) authorisation to travel. It must be obtained before departure for the United Kingdom. It is recommended to do so at least three days in advance and before buying tickets. Obtaining an ETA does not guarantee definitive entry into the UK and the traveller will still have to go through border control on arrival.

WHO SHOULD APPLY FOR IT?

All Spaniards and other EU citizens not resident in the UK, including babies and children, who wish to visit the UK for short stays (tourism, business, family visits, among others) and do not need a visa.

An ETA is also required by those who are transiting through the UK and have to re-check their luggage and/or pass through border control (landside transit). An ETA is NOT required for transits that do not involve passing through border control (airside transit), which only happens at Heathrow (T4) and Manchester airports. Check with your airline if you are unsure.

WHEN IS IT REQUIRED?

From 2 April 2025, although it can be requested in advance from 5 March 2025. Travellers entering the UK before 2 April 2025 and staying beyond that date for a short-term stay do not need this authorisation. It costs £10 to apply using the UK ETA app or online through GOV.UK. Other websites may charge more. Everyone travelling needs to get an ETA, including babies and children. You can apply for other people. You cannot get a refund after you apply.

If the system does not find adverse information about the applicant, the travel authorisation is granted automatically, otherwise the application is forwarded to an officer to decide whether to grant the authorisation. The system is expected to provide a response within three working days. A UK ETA is valid for multiple entries for two years or until the applicant’s passport expires, whichever is sooner. It may be used for temporary stays for tourism, visiting family and friends, business, study, certain types of work, or transit. Having an ETA does not guarantee entry into the UK.