Today, Tuesday, Pollensa kicks off the latest edition of the Energy Challenge, an event that travels around the island promoting sustainability and energy saving among young people. Six classes from different schools in Puerto Pollensa will be the first to put themselves to the test in this initiative which, as well as raising awareness, promises fun and learning.

The star challenge of the event will be to generate energy by pedalling. The students, on exercise bikes, will travel through virtual landscapes with the aim of producing as much clean energy as possible. But it won’t all be hard work: at the end of the day, each participant will receive a native aromatic plant, a small green reminder of their commitment to the environment and a way of fostering responsibility in children. The star challenge of the event is energy generation.

Energy Challenge is not just being held in Pollensa, but will travel to more than 20 municipalities in Mallorca between February and June, involving more than 3,000 5th and 6th grade primary school students. At each stop, participants will enjoy a series of educational and fun activities that will focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. This year, the event also includes two new activities and, as in the previous edition, there will be a marquee of local and seasonal products where students can recharge their batteries with a healthy snack.

In addition to the main activities, there will also be an area where children can attend talks on sustainable mobility, in which each local administration will have the opportunity to present its projects, initiatives and awareness-raising policies.

It is worth mentioning that all these activities will be possible thanks to the collaboration of the Regional Ministry of Enterprise, Employment and Energy, Pollensa Town Council and the companies TBC, Saica, Nissan and Viveros Can Juanito.